Hapag-Lloyd enhances documentation for Southeast Asia shipments

Hapag-Lloyd has announced its enhanced documentation requirements for specific commodity shipments to select Southeast Asian countries. The move reaffirms the company’s commitment to safe, compliant, and transparent cargo transportation.

Regulatory scrutiny is increasing in the region, which has led to the creation of the LOI measure. Over 1,500 containers are currently being held by local customs authorities because of growing concerns of mis-declared shipments (concerns backed by factual evidence in some instances) and more thorough inspection processes.

From February 16, 2026 (based on booking creation date), as well as existing bookings with loading dates from February 1, 2026, Hapag-Lloyd will require a completed Letter of Indemnity (LOI) for all shipments of plastic scraps and metal scraps being transported to the following destinations:

Brunei.

Cambodia.

Indonesia.

Laos.

Malaysia.

Myanmar.

Philippines.

Singapore.

Thailand.

Vietnam.

As a result of the new rules, shipments that include scrap plastic or metal going to the previously mentioned locations will require an LOI. If the LOI is incomplete or incorrect may be held until the correct documentation is submitted.