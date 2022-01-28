Silage film exempted from plastics tax

HMRC has exempted silage film from the upcoming plastics tax after lobbying from farmers, MPs and producers, according to letsrecycle.com.

The treasury was lobbied by the Conservative MP for Amber Valley Nigel Mills, who says he has a number of farms in his constituency and also plastics specialists Berry bpi. Farmers unions have also been calling for the film to be exempt.

HMRC has opdated its guidance on “plastic packaging components permanently recorded as set aside for non-packaging use”.

HMRC specifically mentioned silage film would be exempt under this amendment.

The ruling was welcomed by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) of Scotland’s environmental resources policy manager Sarah Cowie. Speaking to letsrecycle.com, Cowie said: “We welcome this decision that properly recognises the integral role that plastic wrap plays in the production of silage. With input prices soaring, avoiding a taxation cost of £200 per tonne of wrap is also very welcome at this time.

“Appropriate alternatives to plastic wrap have yet to be developed but farmers and crofters remain committed to farming in the most environmentally friendly way.”

Silage film is largely used in the winter to preserve crops for livestock. So far it has generally escaped environmental charges which have been imposed on packaging system through PRNs.

Large volumes of the film are recycled and there have been efforts to introduce a collection scheme for the material, with two rival schemes set up in 2019, but it is viewed by some as contaminated and expensive to collect and recycle.