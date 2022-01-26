HSSMI supporting EKC Group with launch of virtual educational workshops

UK-based manufacturing consultancy HSSMI, working in collaboration with the EKC Group, are set to deliver a series of virtual workshops to help Kent-based businesses accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

The sessions, which start on 27 January, are aimed at helping engineering and technology outfits of all sizes, ensuring that employers and employees have the tools required to reach the goal of achieving net-zero by 2050.

While there is a widespread appreciation within the manufacturing industry of the importance of reaching net-zero, around a third of UK manufacturers say their workforce lack the tools needed to hit sustainability targets. The HSSMI supported workshops, part of EKC’s Decarbonising Kent project, aim to rectify this.

During the sessions, challenges and potential solutions will be brought to life through case studies, workshops, and dynamic discussion groups. Carefully chosen keynote speakers will offer instructive examples of how technology and innovative thinking delivered tangible results for their businesses, and meaningful carbon footprint reductions. The assembled experts will also discuss broader topics, such as how tech and engineering can contribute to a greener future, and what workforces of the future will look like.

Confirmed speakers at the workshops include Jonathan Smith, Director of Stakeholder Engagement (EKC Group); Savina Venkova, Circular Economy Manager (HSSMI); Sam Graves, Founder (Maidstone Distillery;) and Jim Davison, South of England Regional Director (Make UK).

The HSSMI and EKC Group workshops are open to technology and engineering businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large corporates, who are looking to clean up their operations even further in the years ahead.

Participants can register for their spot at the first webinar, focused on green skills and innovation here:https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/achieving-net-zero-with-greener-skills-and-innovation-in-manufacturing-tickets-228974377527

Registration for the second workshop, taking place on 24 February and focusing on digital skills and the manufacturing industry’s recovery, is already open here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/future-proofing-uk-manufacturing-industrys-recovery-with-digital-skills-tickets-255195375237