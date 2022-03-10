Interview: Andrea Wilson, campaigning to establish a Minister for Manufacturing

by ,

Interplas Insights Head of Content Dave Gray chats to Andrea Wilson, Director, Hone-All Precision Ltd.

Andrea is the founder and driving force behind the UK manufacturing community's drive to establish a dedicated Minister or Commissioner for Manufacturing.

Andrea explains why now is the time for this role to be created - and how COVID-19 has changed British manufacturing.

To support the campaign, make sure you follow Andrea on LinkedIn where she'll be posting links to the new petition as mentioned in the interview.

NB., Andrea is the director of Hone-All Precision Ltd., which specialises in deep hole drilling and boring. As we were recording, the shop floor was fully operational, which means viewers will hear the drilling in the background for the first part of the interview. We've tried to make it less noticeable in the final edit.

Tags

by ,

LATEST POLICY,  REGULATION & TRADE ORGANISATION NEWS

LATEST INDUSTRY NEWS

LATEST ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS

LATEST EVENTS AND CONFERENCES NEWS

LATEST COLLABORATIVE PROJECTS NEWS

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION

FEATURED EVENTS NEWS