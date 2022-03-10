Interview: Andrea Wilson, campaigning to establish a Minister for Manufacturing

Interplas Insights Head of Content Dave Gray chats to Andrea Wilson, Director, Hone-All Precision Ltd.
Andrea is the founder and driving force behind the UK manufacturing community's drive to establish a dedicated Minister or Commissioner for Manufacturing.
Andrea explains why now is the time for this role to be created - and how COVID-19 has changed British manufacturing.
To support the campaign, make sure you follow Andrea on LinkedIn where she'll be posting links to the new petition as mentioned in the interview.
×