PolyCert Europe approves two additional certification schemes

PolyCert Europe has announced that the Germany-based DIN CERTCO and France-based IPC by LNE certification schemes have been approved.

× Expand via Shutterstock PolyCert Europe approves new certification schemes

The two schemes join PolyCert Europe’s existing standards schemes QA-CER (Belgium), AENOR (Spain), Plastics Seconda Vita (Italy), and Werstoff PET (Germany).

PolyCert Europe members work together to harmonise their audit methodology across EU Member States, each alongside proven accredited certification bodies in the plastics sector. Impartiality and quality of the audits are paramount to gaining PolyCert Europe approval.

A PolyCert Europe press release stated that ‘all these certification schemes meet the PolyCert Europe standard and are convinced that joining forces and working on the same basis will increase transparency in claims made by companies about the secondary material they use and will support the transition to circular economy for plastics and other industries.’

DIN CERTCO was founded in 1972 by DIN, the German Institute of Standardization, for the awarding of DIN marks. DIN CERTCO offers the certification of products and persons, services and enterprises on the basis of the DIN Standards and similar specifications.

The ‘Incorporation of Recycled Plastics Standard’ scheme was developed by LNE in co-operation with PolyVia and The Centre Technique Industriel de la Plasturgie et des Composites. The audits are performed by LNE under ISO 17065.

PolyCert Europe is thus expanding and contributing to its synergy with the MORE platform for achieving the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) targets of 10 million tonnes of recycled polymers used annually between 2025 and 2030 set up by the European Commission.