SKZ expands regulatory training of plastics selection with intensive course

Key Highlights:

The SKZ Plastics Center and the Swiss company Gradical are offering a two-day intensive regulatory course in collaboration from fall 2024.

The new course focuses on the most important material compliance regulations and specific requirements in the plastics industry in general and specifically for medical technology.

The target group for the new course includes specialists who are often unsure about which materials or substances may be used or which declarations are required when dealing with regulatory customer inquiries.

Regulations are designed to ensure that the environment and end users are protected in the best possible way - this is particularly true for the medical industry. However, it is often a challenge for many small and medium-sized companies to keep track of all the relevant requirements. The SKZ Plastics Center and the Swiss company Gradical are offering a two-day intensive course in collaboration from fall 2024, which will provide an overview of the most important regulations, material compliance processes and their integration into companies.

The course will take place for the first time on Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29, 2024 at the SKZ headquarters in Würzburg and will provide comprehensive knowledge of regulatory aspects that must be taken into account when selecting plastics. The new course focuses on the most important material compliance regulations and specific requirements in the plastics industry in general, but also specifically for medical technology. The latest information on PFAS and the REACH regulation are also part of the seminar.

Uncertainty with regulatory customer enquiries

During the practical group exercises, the theoretical content is deepened in order to consolidate the knowledge acquired and to prepare the participants for practical application. Each group works on different tasks and presents their results in plenary. The exercises include answering regulatory queries, formulating statements and designing presentations on regulatory topics for management. The target group for the new course includes specialists who are often unsure about which materials or substances may be used or which declarations are required when dealing with regulatory customer inquiries.

Frequent inquiries about material compliance

"We are often confronted with inquiries about material compliance. In smaller companies, operational responsibility for this usually lies either with quality management, purchasing or directly with the management. Keeping an overview and knowing the right steps is often not easy,” said Christoph Kreutz, group manager Training Center Quality Management at SKZ in Würzburg. "We have set up this course to support the people who have to fulfill this task in day-to-day business. I am delighted that we have been able to gain a competent partner with many years of expertise in Gradical."

Ever-increasing challenges for many companies

"Regulations can be adapted from time to time, but this presents plastics processing companies and medical technology companies with ever-increasing challenges. The intensive course gives companies the opportunity to gain an up-to-date overview of the most important material compliance regulations and the requirements in medical technology,” added Lucas Pianegonda, managing director at Gradical GmbH.