South Korea bans plastics labels on water bottles

South Korea is highlighting its commitment to sustainability, with the Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Environment banning the use of plastic labels on bottled drinking water. The regulation came into effect on the 1st of January 2026, and saw QR codes replacing traditional labels, ensuring customers still receive essential product information. There will be a one-year grace period for products sold individually in physical stores, giving small businesses time to adjust. Whereas online sales and bundled products must comply immediately.

According to the South Korean government, the new system could help reduce plastic waste by over 2,200 tonnes annually. Around 5.2 billion bottles of drinking water are consumed in South Korea every year, with approximately 65% of bottled water already being sold without labels. This policy aims to reduce single-use plastics while promoting recycling and the circular economy.

Bottled water producers must utilise QR codes to provide customers with the following information:

Product name.

Manufacturing date.

Expiry date.

Water source.

Contact information.

Said codes must be placed on either bottle caps, or for bundled products, they can be added to the outer packaging or carrying handles.

The country’s new policy also mandates the use of recycled content in colourless PET bottles. Now, beverage producers who utilise over 5,000 tonnes of colourless PET bottles each year must incorporate recycled materials into their packaging. This is expected to expand in the future, with companies using more than 1,000 tonnes of PET annually being required to incorporate a minimum of 30% recycled content into their packaging.