Plastribution Group moves to new state-of-the-art offices

Leading plastics distribution group, Plastribution, has moved into new state-of-the-art offices close to its existing premises in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire. Being part of the Japanese Itochu Corporation, the new offices were opened at a recent event by Takanori Morita, Executive Officer of Itochu Corporation, Chief Executive for Europe and the CIS Bloc; CEO of Itochu Europe.

Employing 84 staff, the group had outgrown its former premises and needed a new space that could provide ample room for further expansion, while meeting the needs of different types of worker - both remote and permanent office based. The fit out of the new offices, which was carefully chosen and designed to match the needs of all employees, was carried out by workplace consultants and commercial office interior fit-out specialists, Blueprint Interiors, based locally.

Digital display solutions, virtual white boards and advanced digital technology have all been included to allow hybrid style meetings, providing an environment where employees can communicate better and thrive. Creative feature walls have been added utilising the design assets of each brand within the group, and materials and furniture were carefully selected to provide a consistent feel throughout the offices.

“As the pandemic has forced the adoption of new ways of working, our challenge was to make the workplace environment more attractive than home,” said Plastribution Group’s Managing Director, Mike Boswell. “Like most businesses, we have had to reimagine the role of our offices in creating a safe, productive, and enjoyable environment for employees.

“I cannot speak highly enough of BluePrint, who have taken time to understand who we are and what we do, before designing a space that is a perfect fit for our business. They have very much adopted our working title of the ‘Plastisphere’ which is an adaptation of Plastribution’s commitment to being a learning organisation, incorporating an outstanding physical environment, a great business culture, excellent human capital, robust systems and processes and strong leadership.

“Our new environment is a thing of beauty in a multitude of terms including design and ergonomics,” he concluded.

For more information on Plastribution Group, visit www.plb.ltd.