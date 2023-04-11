Plastribution launches digital self service platform

UK raw materials distributor, Plastribution, has announced the launch of a new digital self-service platform for its polymers division known as ‘Plastribution Plus’. The platform will provide an engagement experience, enabling customers to manage their account information, sales orders and invoices 24/7.

× Expand plastribution plus

Plastribution Plus will also allow customers to communicate with their dedicated customer service team via live chat, the company claims this will make it easier for them to place orders and request important documents such as certificates of analysis, shipping documents and MSDS/TDS in real-time.

Katherine White, Plastribution’s commercial director, said: "We are excited to launch Plastribution Plus, which is the result of a highly productive collaborative effort with our customers. Our goal is to make the procurement process more efficient and convenient, while also providing exceptional customer service.”

The company intends to develop the platform further, with the help and input from customers. The company says this approach will ensure that Plastribution Plus will continue to evolve to meet the needs of plastic raw material buyers as the industry transitions toward Industry 4.0.

”We believe that the development of Plastribution Plus will help us better understand customer requirements and will improve their own experiences. We encourage feedback and suggestions from our customers, so we can continue to further enhance and develop,” added White.

And while Plastribution Plus will offer a tool for those who wish to interact digitally, Plastribution has no plans to become a business driven solely by e-commerce.

”We believe there's no reason Plastribution can't offer a service that appeals to all. We know that many buyers appreciate face-to-face interaction; that’s why we still maintain one of the largest sales teams and dedicated technical support resources in the UK plastics industry. Plastribution Plus will simply enhance our existing service offering,” explained Matthew Goodger, Plastribution’s marketing executive.