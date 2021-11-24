Polymer Industries Apprentice of the Year Award 2021 Deadline Extended

× Expand Award

The Polymer Industries Apprentice of the Year Award, run jointly by the Worshipful Company of Horners and the British Plastics Federation Education & Skills Committee, is closing next week. It aims to recognise the commitment and achievement of apprentices in the polymer industry and to encourage and support them in their development.

The award is for apprentices involved in a technical, engineering, manufacturing or design role associated with polymer processing or polymer/additive manufacturing. Nominations can be made either by the apprentice themselves, their employers or training providers. In order to be considered for the award the person must:

Be engaged in – or have completed in the year up until December 2021 – a full accredited apprenticeship programme at Level 3;

Have had sufficient time in their apprenticeship to be able to demonstrate quantifiable achievement, both academic and in the workplace

Nominations can be submitted up to Friday 3rd December 2021. An adjudicating panel will assess the finalists via remote interview and the winner will be notified by Christmas 2021. The winner will be invited to attend the Livery Companies Skills Council Apprentice Certificate Ceremony in February 2022, in London, where they will receive a prize of £500 and a ceremonial drinking horn, along with the Horners’ Apprentice Certificate from the Lord Mayor of London.

For more information on the award, and how to apply please click here

For the Press Release, please click here

For a guide on the application, please click here

The British Plastics Federation is the UK’s leading trade association for the plastics industry, representing the entire supply chain, including raw material suppliers, manufacturers and recyclers.