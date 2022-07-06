Protolabs to offer new design-for-manufacture guidance for injection moulding designs

Prototyping firm Protolabs has launched a new injection moulding ‘Consultative Design Service’, with advice being given by the firm’s own engineers, in tandem with its pre-existing digital quoting platform.

Protolabs already offers some design for manufacturing analysis via its digital quoting platform, but the new service, which will be carried out by humans, may further improve component design, reduce manufacturing costs and shorten lead times, according to the firm.

Samuel Guest, Protolabs product manager for injection moulding, said: “Whilst the quoting platform will check that your design is possible, you may also need the critical thinking of a person to find the best solution. There may be other alternatives that save you money or provide better functionality.

“There are so many variables in design, product development and manufacturing that you do sometimes need to understand the nuances. A simple redesign of a part may, for example, perform the same and save you money through more efficient production, it may speed up delivery for your manufacturing line or improve its functionality.

“Sometimes it may be worth reconsidering the material you select for your part.”