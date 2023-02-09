PRSE unveils keynote speaker and sessions

Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment in the Government of the Netherlands is to be the keynote speaker at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe’s (PRSE) conference, taking place at RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 10-11 May 2023. The free-to-attend conference will take place in two theatres for the first time.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Key Highlights

Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment in the Government of the Netherlands is to be the keynote speaker at the conference

Conference will cover political and legislative developments in plastics

Sessions will have a particular emphasis on sustainability and carbon neutrality

The show will also cover topics such as traceability, chemical/mechanical recycling and materials

Research papers will be handed out that cover a wide range of topics

The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth throughout the conference, which aims to provide a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together political leaders, major brands and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Conference sessions will cover political and legislative developments in plastics recycling in Europe as well as the outlook for energy supply in the EU. Viviane Heijnen is the keynote speaker for the opening session entitled Plastics Recycling in Europe – paving the way towards circularity.

Tom Bébien, Recycling Manager at Plastic Odyssey features in the panel discussion looking at Global initiatives for closing the plastic loop.

As the plastics recycling chain grapples with volatile energy prices, organisers believe The push and pull factors impacting the market: working towards a carbon-neutral Europe, is expected to be among the most popular sessions. Confirmed speakers include Gian de Belder, Global Group Manager Purchasing at Procter & Gamble and his colleague Adam Selby, Purchases Director - Global Resins & Sustainability.

Speakers presenting a future market outlook for chemical recycling include Ermis Panagiotopoulos, Head of Sustainability Advocacy EMEA at Indorama and Lia Voermans, Director Innovation Strategy at Brightland Chemelot Campus.

Organisers say materials focus sessions will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics, polyolefin waste streams and polypropylene (PP) recycling.

Speakers examining the key issues of Traceability, Transparency, Trust of Recycled Plastic include Adrian Sen, Packaging Sustainability and Innovation Manager at Colgate, Lena Lundberg, Public Affairs and Regulatory Director at Trioworld and Mireia Boada, Project Manager at Plastics Recyclers Europe.

In the Science behind recyclability, speakers include Flor Pena Herron, Sr. Sustainability & Circular Economy Manager EMEA at Avery Dennison; Wladimir Moraes, Global Market Manager Flexible Packaging at Bostik and Annett Kaeding, Circular Packaging & Sustainability Project Management at AKK Innovation.

PRSE organisers say event sponsors will also give papers on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy. Recycled polymers supply organisation Poly to Poly is Platinum event sponsor, while Axens, BASF, BB Engineering, Eastman Chemical, EREMA, Flanders Investment & Trade, Kraton Polymers, Mura Technology, Neste, SI Group and Tomra Sorting are Silver sponsors. Confirmed papers include:

Filtration in rPET spinning - How BBE’s inline filter cleaning system brings efficiency and ecology into rPET finefiltration by Matthias Schmitz Head of Engineering Recycling Technology at BB Engineering GmbH

Innovative Block Copolymer Solutions to Enhance Sustainability and Circular Economy by Freddy Vervoot, Senior Scientist at Kraton Polymers

Waste Plastics Advanced Recycling Solutions – Pathway to True Circularity byStephane Fedou, Director Plastic Circular Economy at Axens

Additives enabling the circular economy – a case study in PET and polyolefins by Jeroen Frederix, Market Development Manager – Circular Economy at SI Group

Over 300 companies and organisations from across Europe have signed up to exhibit including: Albis, Berry Global, Bollegraaf, Dijmex Europe, Ettlinger, FIMIC, Interzero Plastics Recycling, Krauss Maffei, Krones, Milliken, Pellenc ST, PreZero, Remondis Recycling, Starlinger, Suez and Veolia.

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals and all those engaged in the sustainable use of plastics.