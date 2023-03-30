Plastics resource efficiency and recycling charity, RECOUP launches its Plastics Recycling Annual Awards 2023 to recognise and celebrate excellence in plastics resource efficiency and recycling, to champion leading a more circular plastics value chain.

× Expand Recoup launches 2023 awards

Following the success of its inaugural awards last year, RECOUP says it has decided to make its awards bigger and better, by extending the award categories and holding the awards ceremony as part of its pre-conference networking dinner on Wednesday 27 September.

Rebecca Davis, Membership & Events Manager, at RECOUPsiad: “ We are excited to be able to launch a new equipment and technology focussed award category this year, alongside the previous categories which showcase and reward developments and innovations that are raising awareness of not only plastics recyclability but also reuse potential”.

The awards are FREE to enter and RECOUP invites entries from anyone involved in the plastics resources and recycling value chain who want to be recognised for their work and initiatives under the following award categories:

Best Development or Innovation to Enhance Plastic Products for Recyclability or Re-Use

Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Best Innovation in Equipment or Technology to Improve the Collection, Sorting, Reprocessing or Re-use of Plastics

Tom Heap of ‘Costing the Earth’ and BBC’s ‘Countryfile’ will be joining RECOUP Chairman, Jim Armstrong to announce the winners and celebrate at the RECOUP Awards and Pre-Conference Networking Dinner on Wednesday 27 September.

The closing date for award entries is 14 July 2023 and entries are accepted via the RECOUP website www.recoup.org/recoupawards23