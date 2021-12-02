ReZorce® Circular Packaging WINS Best New Concept at the UK Packaging Awards 2021

Zotefoams has been awarded the Best New Concept Award for ReZorce® Circular Packaging – a mono-material barrier packaging range – at the prestigious UK Packaging Awards 2021, which took place on Friday 12 November.

A panel of industry experts, encompassing retailers, brand owners and industry bodies, considered a shortlist of 12 projects in this category, with two being Highly Commended and the winner announced as ReZorce, presented as an alternative to composite materials for beverage cartons.

The Award recognises a new invention, not yet commercially available, which represents a significant technological step forward by using new materials and/or innovative pack prototypes and which has been designed and developed by a UK company.

On the night, compère Alan Dedicoat said, “[the] judges loved seeing development of mono-materials and felt the pack facilitates recycling, and simplified the actions required by the consumer to do so”.

The judges added that ReZorce is “a future for liquid board that tackles the big player alternatives. Making it easy for the consumer to dispose of and use recycled content. We love seeing the development of mono materials! A very exciting project and results!”

ReZorce Circular Packaging meets or exceeds industry standards for food safety and barrier properties. Zotefoams is currently nearing commercial launch of ReZorce beverage cartons produced from HDPE ReZorce sheet: thanks to the layered structure of the material, recycled polymer (currently up to 70%) can be incorporated within the core layers. ReZorce is fully recyclable via post-consumer household waste collection, offering a circular solution – in contrast to current composite materials that can only be downcycled.

Neil Court-Johnston, VP Strategy EMEA at Zotefoams, said, “I was very happy to accept the Best New Concept Award on behalf of Zotefoams and our ReZorce Circular Packaging technology. This is a huge achievement and one of which we are very proud.

“Many thanks to Packaging News for a fantastic event, to category sponsor Heidelberg and to our colleagues and industry partners who joined us on the night to celebrate. It’s an exciting time for ReZorce as we have a number of customer trials taking place over the next few months, so it’s fantastic to get this recognition from the UK Packaging Awards.”

David Stirling, Group CEO at Zotefoams said, “I’m very pleased to see ReZorce Circular Packaging being recognised. It’s inspiring when technology makes a difference and the ReZorce concept-to-reality has huge potential to address a huge problem, reducing waste and the CO 2 footprint of barrier packaging.

“2021 has been a great year for ReZorce, with this acknowledgement coming hot on the heels of our success in winning the BPF and Horners Bottlemaker’s Award and a Green Apple Environmental Award, as well as being shortlisted for several innovation, recycling and environmental awards. We’re delighted that the entire industry, from polymer producers to recyclers, is endorsing this groundbreaking technology as we approach its commercial launch.”