Rotational moulding conference ARMO makes return for 2023

ARMO 2023, a rotational moulding conference, is making a return this year. It is taking place in Poland, in the city of Poznań, 10-12 September.

The Affiliation of Rotational Moulding Organisations (ARMO) is a group of organisations that provide services to the global rotational moulding industry. It runs the ARMO event, with every edition typically taking place in a different host country. The previous ARMO show, held in Hamburg in 2018, had 567 attendees and 52 exhibitors. ARMO 2023 is being jointly organised by Rotopol and the British Plastics Federation (BPF).

The 2023 conference has the theme of ‘sustainable rotational moulding’ and will follow the traditional format: three days involving topical conference papers, an accompanying exhibition and an industry dinner. An entertainment package for spouses and partners is also available.

Phil Maddox, chair of the BPF Rotational Moulders Group, states:

“We are delighted to partner with Rotopol in what another ground-breaking ARMO event will be. A host of recent developments coupled with many shared challenges faced by manufacturers means the rotational moulding industry’s appetite for networking and understanding the latest innovations is keener than ever.”

Rotopol President Professor Marek Szostak states:

“We are very excited to be welcoming the ARMO community to our world-leading facilities at Poznań University of Technology in September.

Rotopol is a very active player in this particular part of plastics processing. We have 29 active members, including 24 moulders from some 70 rotational moulding plants that currently operate in Poland. We will have much to show in September 2023 – and much to share!

There is also a call for papers, as well as the option to exhibit and further sponsorship opportunities.”