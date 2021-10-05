Rubber Heart launches specialist recruitment service for the global rubber industry

Rubber Heart Ltd, the UK-based marketing, PR and events consultancy for the rubber industry and its suppliers has announced the launch of a new dedicated recruitment service.

Rubber Heart has partnered with PREA Ltd, also based in the UK, who have been providing recruitment services and global polymer management consultancy services for mergers & acquisitions and buying and selling companies for over 25 years.

With decades of combined experience and a global reach, Rubber Heart and PREA aim to provide a new standard in rubber industry recruitment by offering a trusted, confidential and personal service for candidates and employers.

“Rubber Heart is delighted to be able to offer this new dedicated recruitment service for our industry. We look forward to helping the many talented and ambitious scientists, technologists, engineers and sales professionals in our network who are looking to move on to the next stage of their careers,” says Rubber Heart Director David Cawthra.

“It is all about taking a personal approach as we know that behind every resume is a person and behind each job spec is a business with specific needs. We know that the rubber industry can be a place that offers a very rewarding career and we want to be able to find candidates a role in which they can thrive and reach their true potential.”

Pravin S Mistry, PREA’s Global CEO adds, ‘’ Our team are focusing on a fully tailored, confidential recruitment service for both candidates and employers to help them reach their career and business goals. We have a great understanding and knowledge of the industry and through our combined networks we already have an extensive employment talent pool and advertising platforms that allow us to be able to provide clients with a fast turnaround service, interview quickly and supply the ultimate shortlist of candidates for their vacancies.”