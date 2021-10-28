Rugby recycling takes on a whole new meaning thanks to Biffa

× Expand SNS Group / SRU Bill Murray SNS Group / SRU 28/05/16 GUINNESS PRO12 FINAL CONNACHT v LEINSTER BT MURRAYFIELD - EDINBURGH GV of BT Murrayfield

As part of Scottish Rugby’s commitment to protecting and nurturing our environment we have secured a waste and recycling partner for the first time.

A two-year deal is announced today with Biffa, the UK’s leading sustainable waste management business, which shares our determination to work with clubs and supporters to advance care for our planet and precious resources.

In rugby, the phrase “recycling” has often been about continuing to win phase after phase of loose possession.

Now, and as Glasgow prepares to host the United Nations climate conference, COP26, recycling in our rugby community in Scotland can take on a whole new dimension thanks to Biffa.

Scottish Rugby has achieved zero landfill waste for every year since 2011. We are determined to build on this by encouraging supporters to make greater use of the recyclable bins which are a feature of BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Rugby’s DAM Health Stadium and Glasgow Warriors Scotstoun Stadium on match days.

Through our partnership with Biffa, we segregate waste at source. It’s then further segregated when it reaches the Biffa depot with all component parts broken down and recycled.

Toni Blackhurst, Head of Group Marketing & Commercial at Scottish Rugby, said: “As we endeavour to advance our green credentials, we are extremely pleased to welcome Biffa into our sponsorship family.

“Together, through this partnership, we are committed to reducing our waste, especially on matchdays at BT Murrayfield and our pro-clubs’ stadia. We look forward to working together to continue protecting and nurturing our environment.”

Kelly Lock, Biffa’s Regional Commercial Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Rugby as its official waste and recycling partner.

“Sustainability is at the heart of what we do, helping businesses to increase recycling rates, putting materials back into the circular economy to be used over and over again.”

“As part of the partnership, we are also thrilled that we will be investing into the local community, with a view to helping to support grassroots sport after a difficult 18 months."

As far as carbon footprint management, Scottish Rugby complies with the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) and has done since 2015. The aim of ESOS is to cut carbon emissions by requiring large businesses to identify energy reduction measures and make energy savings.

As part of that process, we have replaced inefficient lighting, boilers and flues and we have installed a computerised irrigation system to reduce water.

In addition, all green waste – including grass from pitches – is composted.

In the last five years, Biffa has invested more than £54.5million in plastic recycling infrastructure with plans to quadruple its plastic recycling capacity by 2030.

That investment clearly chimes with the Scottish Government’s desire for a greener future as it prepares to introduce the Deposit Return Scheme to reduce littering and improve recycling levels.

Biffa acquired Scotland’s only post-consumer plastic recycling facility in Grangemouth earlier this summer. The facility processes around 50,000 tonnes of plastic such as mixed plastic bottles and plastic tubs and trays that can be used to create new recycled plastic material.