SABIC to launch new range of products at INDEX23

Global chemicals company, SABIC will present its portfolio of PURECARES and TRUCIRCLE materials for the healthcare and hygiene market at INDEX 23 from April 18 to 21 in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme of ‘Collaborating for sustainability and innovative solutions’.

× Expand SABIC will present at INDEX23

Abdullah Al-Otaibi, General Manager, ETP & Market Solutions at SABIC said: “The hygiene industry is a very demanding market for fabrics and films providing technical performance, wearability and efficient manufacturability for soft, loft, pure and moisture absorbing applications in personal care.” He added: “As brand owners and suppliers are constantly seeking advanced material solutions to help them push the limits of safety and convenience, function, sustainability and cost control, we welcome the opportunity of the INDEX show to highlight our innovative material technology designed to drive performance, enhance sustainability and optimize consumer comfort in this dynamic business environment.”

At INDEX, SABIC will highlight a joint project using certified circular polymers from the TRUCIRCLE portfolio in recyclable films for feminine hygiene, baby care and disposable medical applications. The company claims that In all of these cases from diapers to surgical drapes and medical gowns, the sustainable materials can serve as direct drop-in alternatives with no compromise in production efficiency and product performance.

Further examples on display at the company’s booth will feature TRUCIRCLE solutions for facemasks, including an N95 design that localizes the value chain with SABIC PURECARES PP spunbond and meltblown polymers in Saudi Arabia. SABIC says it provides complete solutions for facemask production as part of its localization strategy and has been a key enabler of the Saudi Made initiative. Also shown will be a closed-loop facemask developed in collaboration with industrial and research partners in Europe

Hans Pierik, Global Hygiene and Healthcare Leader at SABIC said: “Industrial partnerships through the value chain with brand owners, converters and institutes are instrumental in implementing technically and economically feasible solutions to close the loop on materials. Such collaborations will accelerate the industry’s journey towards circularity with high added value for safe and functional hygiene applications,

SABIC claims that the company’s PURECARES polyolefin products are based on technologies free of both tris (nonylphenyl) phosphite (TNPP) and phthalates. The company says ‘Consumer comfort’ is achieved by using SABIC polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) polymers for bi-component fibres to answer multiple needs for soft and loft handfeel nonwovens, SABIC claims this enables easy lamination to other building blocks on medical nonwovens or absorbent hygiene applications.

In addition, SABIC produces TRUCIRCLE certified circular polymers for its PURECARES PP and PE portfolio with feedstock based on advanced recycling of mixed and used plastic that would otherwise typically not be suitable for mechanical recycling processes. The company say that these more sustainable solutions can be adopted in downstream processes as direct drop-in alternatives to incumbent materials with no compromise in production efficiency, purity and product performance. Moreover, it is claimed that they meet with global megatrends to extend the circular plastics economy also to the market of personal hygiene products and increase efficiency by creating value from used materials that would otherwise end up as waste in landfill sites or incineration plants