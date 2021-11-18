Schmalz Target Growth Through Investment In New UK Subsidiary

The Schmalz product range is in demand worldwide. To support continued growth within the UK market the company has announced the launch of a new UK subsidiary, which will not only service the existing customer base, but allow expansion into new and emerging market sectors.

Schmalz products are used across a diverse range of industry sectors and applications including logistics, the automotive industry, the electronics sector and in furniture manufacture. The Vacuum Automation business unit offers a comprehensive component portfolio targeted at the robotics and automation sectors, which includes suction pads, vacuum generators, complete gripping systems and clamping solutions for holding workpieces. The Handling business unit provides innovative handling solutions for industry, based on the company’s vacuum lifters and crane systems.

UK Managing Director Marc Booth expands on the recent announcement: “The UK market holds terrific growth potential for Schmalz, not only within our established markets and customer base, but also within new and emerging markets. The portfolio is exciting, providing bespoke robotics end of arm tooling to solutions for handling wind turbine blades. Once you add the domain expertise and engineering excellence to the products then Schmalz have the ability to add real value to UK industry”.

The UK subsidiary, currently operating from offices close to Manchester Airport, will soon re-locate to new larger premises which will incorporate workshop and stores facilities in addition to sales, marketing, customer support and administration offices.

Marc Booth concludes: “This is an exciting time for Schmalz and a positive commitment to the UK market at a time when there is a significant drive across many sectors to adopt automation and improve productivity wherever possible by enhancing manual processes.