SEE completes acquisition of packaging company Liquibox

Packaging company SEE has announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Liquibox for a purchase price of $1.15.

SEE says Liquibox is a pioneer, innovator and manufacturer of Bag-in-Box sustainable fluids & liquids packaging, dispensing solutions for fresh food, beverage, consumer goods and industrial end-markets. This acquisition aims accelerate SEE’s fastest growing segment, the CRYOVAC brand Fluids & Liquids business. CRYOVAC technology, scale and market access aims to provide a significant source of synergies. The company believes acquisition contributes to and fast tracks SEE’s transformation to become a world-class, digitally driven company automating sustainable packaging solutions.

Ted Doheny, SEE’s President & CEO said: “Today is an exciting day for SEE as we welcome the global team at Liquibox,This is a powerful combination, bringing together our people, cultures, solution portfolios and global footprints that will deliver more innovative and sustainable solutions to the customers and markets we serve. Finalizing this strategic acquisition is an important step in our journey to world-class status, fueling growth, expanding market penetration and driving earnings power for our SEE Operating Engine.”