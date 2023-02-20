SKZ announces Plastics Quality Summit

SKZ is bringing The Plastics Quality Summit to its facility in Bavaria, Germany on 21st March 2023.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

The Summit is to cover a range of topics including: energy efficiency along the plastics production process, material alternatives and alternative materials, to the digital transformation and approaches to solutions for the shortage of skilled workers in the plastics industry.

Experts and lecturers will be on hand to guide workshops

intended for companies who wish to workshop ideas

The Summit is an industry event for professionals and executives from within the plastics industry.

Topics that will be covered on the day range from energy efficiency along the plastics production process, material alternatives and alternative materials, to the digital transformation and approaches to solutions for the shortage of skilled workers in the plastics industry. In addition, the event will also cover digitalisation in auditing, future legislation for energy and the environment, increasing demands on management systems, and user topics.Quality is both subjective and evaluated differently by everyone. Companies must therefore understand their customers' requirements precisely and implement them in the best possible way.

The Quality Summit aims to address these issues and aims by actively encouraging companies to workshop ideas and solutions that could benefit both themselves, and their customers.

SKZ says experts and lecturers from within the industry will be on hand to guide the workshops, discuss the topics and provide ‘impetus’ to drive debate and discussion.

The workshops will cover the following topics, among others:

1. Energy efficiency along the plastics production chain, chaired by Nicole Neub, Bosch Energy and Building Solutions. 2. Material alternatives and alternative materials - product quality when using PCR recyclates, led by Michael Bosse, SKZ3. Successfully implementing the digital transformation, led by Dr.-Ing. Tobias Harland, Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center4. Approaches to solving the shortage of skilled workers in the plastics industry, led by Martina Hemrich, Beckhäuser Personal & Lösungen."In addition, we have exciting user topics in the program, for example from the company Carl Zeiss GOM Metrology," says conference manager Christoph Kreutz, who is also head of the new Quality Training Center at SKZ.