SKZ course aims to regulate medical plastic devices

A new course developed by SKZ, held in cooperation with Polyneers GmbH in Würzburg, Germany will explain regulatory requirements needed for medical plastic devices.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

In the field of medical technology, SKZ claims the requirements for the materials used are of highest importance. The company argues that strict regulatory framework (Medical Grade Plastics) must be followed when selecting the right plastics for the specific applications.

Here it is particularly important to know exactly which requirements on the plastic are to be evaluated in each individual case.

The new course, ‘Material selection for medical devices made of plastics’ aims to support this objective of laying out regulations for the industry.

Andreas Büttner, education manager for the Materials, Compounding and Extrusion department at SKZ said: "In this course, participants will learn which regulations and technical requirements apply to plastic materials for medical devices, how to proceed from regulatory requirements to product requirements and ultimately to the material requirements for a specific component. The participants benefit in particular from the many years of experience of the two experts Dr. Thomas Kremser and Giuseppe Fiandaca in this field and are provided with useful tools for becoming active in medical technology or expanding their knowledge.”

Dr. Thomas Kremser added: "The compact 1-day course is aimed in particular at materials developers, product developers or project managers, but also purchasers or sales people. We are very much looking forward to familiarizing the participants with this topic using concrete applications from practice - because this is the best way to understand the complex correlations."