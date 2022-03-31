SME and Rapid News Publications Ltd Renew Partnership on RAPID + TCT Event

Agreement leverages SME and TCT’s collective industry knowledge and global networks to take RAPID + TCT to the next level.

SME and owner of the TCT Group, Rapid News Publications Ltd, have today announced a renewal of the strategic alliance that will see the organisations continue to produce the annual RAPID + TCT 3D manufacturing event in North America.

The two organisations have co-produced the thirty-year-old event since 2017, combining over three decades each of insights and experience in accelerating the adoption and advancement of 3D manufacturing technologies.

The partnership will continue to leverage SME and TCT’s collective industry knowledge and global networks to take RAPID + TCT to the next level in the coming years, cementing the event’s position as the largest and most-influential additive manufacturing event in North America.

Emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing (3D printing) and other 3D technologies are enabling manufacturers to reduce time to market, produce stronger and lighter parts, improve efficiency, reduce waste, cost and emissions and create products and geometries they couldn’t create before. RAPID + TCT will increase understanding of the real benefits of using advanced manufacturing technologies and will encourage more companies to adopt these technologies, which in turn will improve their productivity and competitiveness.

“Our 30-year involvement in advancing additive manufacturing has made significant strides through our partnership with Rapid News,” said SME Executive Director and CEO Robert Willig. “Over the past five years, we’ve seen the quality of the event, as well as engagement from the AM community grow, which we attribute to our collaboration with Duncan and the TCT Group.”

“We are delighted to be renewing the agreement with our friends in Detroit,” said Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd. “It was always our desire to build an enduring partnership with SME to develop this great event in the US. Our missions are aligned and the vision both organisations have at the leadership level is rooted in doing only what is best for the development of the additive industry in North America.”

“As a partner our job is to ensure every manufacturing organisation in North America is aware of the potential of the additive technologies and we look forward to adding our experience, ideas and media power to that effort in the coming years.”

The next edition of RAPID + TCT event takes place May 17-19 at Huntingdon Place, Detroit, MI, USA

To learn more and to register to attend, please visit rapid3devent.com or follow #RapidEvent on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.