Solvay designs battery safe polymer

Solvay, a producer of specialty materials, has announced the introduction of a new high-heat and flame retardant grade in the company’s Xydar liquid crystal polymers (LCP) portfolio, which is designed to meet critical safety demands in EV battery components. The company claims that the new Xydar LCP G-330 HH material addresses challenging thermal and insulation requirements and is targeted particularly at battery module plates of EV models operating with higher voltage systems.

× Expand New Solvay polymer

Brian Baleno, Head of Marketing, Transportation at Solvay Materials said: “As automakers are moving from 400V to 800V on next-generation electric vehicles, new regulations in Europe, China, the United States and other countries are increasing the demand on battery components to withstand temperatures from 300°C to 1000°C for an extended window of up to 15 minutes. “Appropriate materials are expected to retain a level of electrical insulation protection that will provide sufficient time for passengers to exit the vehicle in a thermal runaway event. Our new Xydar®LCP grade combines this high safety potential with exceptional processability.”

Xydar LCP G-330 HH is a glass-filled LCP for injection moulding, Solvay claims that the material can retain its electrical insulation upon exposure to 400°C for 30 minutes. According to the company, Xydar LCP is an inherently flame-retardant polymer, without the use of halogen or bromine additives. In addition, it offers exceptional flowability and the company believes it can help battery designers achieve thinner parts than possible with incumbent battery module insulation materials, such as polycarbonates or aerogels. It has been successfully tested with plates moulded in typical dimensions of 100 x 150 x 0.5 mm.