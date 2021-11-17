STH PLASTICS GROUP ACQUIRES INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC SUPPLIES

STH Plastics Ltd, a privately owned UK Plastics group, has acquired the entire share capital of International Scientific Supplies Ltd (ISS).

ISS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of laboratory consumables. Established for over 20 years, their competencies centre on conventional blood collection tubes, specimen containers and primary test tubes and caps. These are complemented by a wide range of linked products covering all aspects of sample collection, liquid handling, processing, storage, transport, and disposal.

ISS primary tubes and caps were selected for use by NHS Test and Trace for containing viral transport medium used in a significant percentage of the COVID-19 PCR test program with ISS supplying over 80 million so far.

The ISS manufacturing site in Bradford operates the latest energy-efficient injection moulding, filling, capping, printing, and labelling machinery, and ISS can offer gamma irradiation of virtually any consumable.

Recent and significant investment in Cleanroom facilities result in being able to operate to ISO 6 – ISO 7 standards (Class 1,000-10,000). This allows assembly within a HEPA filtered, laminar flow environment and best practice of molecular biology.