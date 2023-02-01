Techmer launches fluorine free PPA

Techmer PM claims it has developed a new PPA that addresses melt fractures without fluorinated chemicals.

According to the company, traditional polymer processing aids (PPA’s) do a good job of minimizing or eliminating melt fracture, affecting the appearance and physical properties of blown and cast films. However, according to Techmer these technologies are now in the crosshairs of major brand owners because of their fluorine chemistry.

The company claims its regulatory and technical teams have been helping their customers navigate this emerging issue of PFOA and PFAS compliance. Known as the “forever chemicals,” PFOAs (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFAS (perfluorinated alkylated substances) are chemicals that have recently generated health concerns and have been found at a traceable level in products.

Dr. Bhushan Deshpande Techmer PM’s Vice President of Technology said: “The quality of film our team was able to produce surpassed our expectations, creating films with higher clarity than proven incumbent technologies, We are thrilled with the performance of our new HiTerra T5 and even more delighted that our customers will now be able to create the highest quality film while meeting their fluorine-free goals”.

Rodney Weaver, Techmer PM’s Market Manager for Flexible Packaging & Films said: “Our HiTerra T5 scores important wins in safety, sustainability, and process improvement. No longer will plastic film extruders be limited to using fluorinated chemicals, which have now been classified as hazardous substances by the EPA,” he added. “We have quickly seen several large-scale commercial successes and are ready to support incoming demand.”