Tom Salmon steps down as Berry CEO

Plastics and packaging company Berry Global Group has announced that Thomas “Tom” E. Salmon will retire as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board effective December 31, 2023.

The Board, as part of its long-standing succession planning work, has engaged Spencer Stuart, a search firm, to assist with the identification of a successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

Salmon said: “I am extremely proud of all that our talented team has accomplished as we continue to execute our strategy and trailblaze the industry by developing sustainable and innovative packaging, even during a period of unprecedented global disruption. Thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of the entire organization, I am confident the Company is well-positioned to continue to deliver significant value for all stakeholders.”

Berry Lead Independent Director Stephen E. Sterrett added: “Under Tom’s outstanding leadership, Berry has achieved record results, established the industry’s most diversified and expansive manufacturing footprint, bolstered our portfolio with sustainability-focused investments in emerging markets, and consistently delivered for customers “Our primary goal in the CEO search process will be to identify a strong leader to build on Tom’s legacy, one who shares Berry’s core values and who will continue the Company’s momentum. We look forward to Tom’s continued leadership in the year ahead and fully expect a seamless transition.”