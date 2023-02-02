TriMas adds to its plastics and packaging portfolio

TriMas has announced that it has acquired Aarts Packaging B.V. A packaging solutions provider for prestigious beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as for customers in the food and life sciences end markets. Aarts Packaging will become part of TriMas Packaging’s group of businesses, which consist of Rieke, Affaba & Ferrari, Rapak, Taplast, Intertech and Omega Plastics.

Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer said: “We are excited to announce the addition of Aarts Packaging to the TriMas Packaging family of businesses. This acquisition will broaden TriMas Packaging’s presence in beauty applications, adding a variety of cosmetic dispenser closures and beauty packaging design solutions. Aarts Packaging also provides products for food packaging and medical applications, expanding our existing presence in those core end markets. We expect Aarts Packaging’s customers to benefit from TriMas Packaging’s broad product offering, expanded design resources, global manufacturing footprint and continued investment in Aarts Packaging’s production capabilities.”

Located in Waalwijk, Netherlands, Aarts Packaging provides packaging solutions for the beauty, food, medical and pharmaceutical end markets. The company’s manufacturing facility includes highly-automated injection molding machines with robotic production and highly-technical, in-house finishing capabilities including decorative metallization.

Additionally, the facility is ISO 9001 and British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety certified, as well as rated Silver by EcoVadis, an independent provider of sustainability ratings. The company claims its Packaging processes and know-how allows the company to develop unique, highly-customized products, such as high-end beauty and fragrance caps and closures, pharmaceutical jars and dosing containers, food-related jars, scoops and capsules.

Aarts Packaging previously operated as a private company, led by Managing Director and shareowner Rob Geurtz, who will continue in his current role under TriMas ownership. Aarts Packaging generated approximately €23 million in revenue in fiscal year 2022.

Fabio Salik, President of TriMas Packaging, commented:“We are pleased to welcome the management team and employees of Aarts Packaging to TriMas. We look forward to working together to serve our existing and new customers with our expanded product offering and expertise, while leveraging the innovative focus of Aarts Packaging’s technical, design and production teams to accelerate opportunities for global growth for TriMas Packaging.”

Salik added:“The Aarts Packaging team will work closely with TriMas Packaging’s Dispensing Systems team, adding several beauty-related products to our existing perfume sprayer product offering, as well as TriMas Life Sciences, given Aarts Packaging’s product offering for medical and pharmaceutical applications.”