Bob Chapman, Chairman and CEO of Barry-Wehmiller, will be a speaker at this year's Made Extraordinary Summit (27-28 October). Here he details how leadership in industry should be part of the fabric of every business.

As COVID-19 continues to evolve, so do the challenges associated with it. The new world of manufacturing is constantly in flux. New variants, changing regulations, supply chain disruptions and general ambiguity over the future are on the mind of manufacturers everywhere. Now more than ever, effective leadership is critical as we face up to the unknown, learn together, and adapt to changing circumstances.

× Expand Truly Human Leadership: Bringing humanity back to your business Bob Chapman

The most important thing I’ve learned throughout my career is that every great leader always has an equally great team behind them. Adapting to a Truly Human Leadership style allows organisations to move away from traditional management practices to hone a people-first approach, creating an environment where employees feel valued, cared for, and like they’re an integral part of the company’s purpose.

Forget about quarterly goals, egos, and even ROI. Focus on the people that make your business great. It may be counterintuitive to traditional ways of thinking about business management. Those in leadership positions often default to a definition of performance, profit, and success that all but excludes people from the equation. But throughout my tenure as Chairman and CEO of Barry-Wehmiller, I’ve found that the true measure of a successful company is the way it touches the lives of others––both within the organisation as well as beyond those four walls and out into the world.

Caring for employees shouldn’t be a novelty, it should be the norm.

Truly human leadership

The most fundamental of human needs is the need to know that who we are and what we do matters. By prioritising compassion and practicing Truly Human Leadership, we all have the opportunity to let our team members know that they do matter and we see their unique value. I believe there are five key elements to implementing Truly Human Leadership:

Listen with empathy - Showing genuine interest in your team is an integral part of leadership. Really caring about their lives outside of work and getting to know them on a personal level helps create the vital standard of empathy Truly Human Leadership requires.

Be a steward, be a leader - Today’s workers don’t just want to feel valued and appreciated by their company and managers, but they also want to feel like they are making a difference in their workplace and community. As a leader, it is your job to ensure your team sees the value of their contribution within your company and beyond. Success lies in the way you touch the lives of others - Approaching leadership with compassion and humanity at the forefront allows organisations to make a positive impact not only on the lives of their employees, but on their communities and world as a whole. Recognise and celebrate the goodness in people - It is our duty to fully tap into the talents our people have. Failing to do so is not only hugely wasteful, but also causes us to miss the opportunity to celebrate our teams for all they bring to our organisations. Treat people like family - Seeing your team as complex and unique members of your familial unit keeps compassion and understanding at the forefront of leadership and your organisation as a whole.

We’ve spent plenty of time wondering what the world after COVID will look like, but we are already living in that collective “new normal”. Uncertainty and complexity are now both a defining feature of our regular lives and we must practice compassionate leadership tactics to see our teams through it. Today’s challenges present us with a unique opportunity to rise above and create a legacy of remarkable, caring leadership in the face of uncertainty.

Winston Churchill once said that we should never waste a good crisis and if we can use our shared crisis to pivot our organisations toward Truly Human Leadership, then the enormous sacrifices we’ve all made during COVID will not have been in vain.

