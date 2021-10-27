Vision Engineering first Surrey business to support the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ initiative

Vision Engineering Limited (Woking, UK) welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to its Global HQ & Manufacturing facility in Send, Surrey, to present them with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its Lynx EVO ergonomic stereo microscope.

During the visit Mr Curtis, Managing Director of Vision Engineering invited HRH The Princess Royal to plant two Alder trees next to its wildlife pond, in support of The Queen’s Green Canopy Project, a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, that honours The Queen’s 70 years of service to the Nation, and benefit future generations.

QGC invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”, and is operating from now until the end of 2022, the Queen’s 70th Jubilee Year.

Mr Curtis commented ‘Vision Engineering recognises this innovative way to enhance our environment. We already operate a portion of our HQ site as a wildlife preservation area, including managed woodland, animal hides, bird boxes, and a wildlife pond. We wholeheartedly support The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark Her Majesty’s 70th Jubilee, and are delighted that The Princess Royal accepted our invitation to plant the first two of ten planned new QGC Alder trees around our onsite wildlife pond.’