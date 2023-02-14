Where the streets are paved with plastic: meet the British company supplying NYC with recycled plastic roads

MacRebur, the self-proclaimed ‘plastic roads company’ has undertaken a new project: developing plastic roads in New York City, via the supply of over 4,500 kilos of plastic waste additive to help construct the roads.

Key highlights

Macrebur is supplying over 4,500 kilos of plastic waste for construction of plastic roads in New York City

The project is part of a wider project that would see the company expanding across the continent

The company claims the material saved over 7000kg of C02 when compared to normal asphalt

According to co-founder and CEO: "“If local authorities adopt our waste plastic product, highways across the country could contribute to the UK’s net zero target, whilst creating stronger, longer lasting roads."

This project is part of a wider ambition that would see the company expanding across the continent. MacRebur products are made from nonrecyclable plastics that are landfill-bound.

Toby McCartney, co-founder and CEO of MacRebur, told Interplas Insights: “As well as reducing carbon emissions and saving a significant amount of plastic from landfill, our waste plastic roads are also fundamentally a better surfacing product. Using our waste plastic additive in road construction means that road maintenance can be significantly reduced, with our roads boasting a projected lifespan of 500 years. The roads are more durable – because they’re made from plastic they’re able to cope with contraction and expansion caused by changes in the weather, reducing cracks and potholes.”

McCartney also pointed to the relatively inexpensive nature of the process as a benefit of the roads: “Our waste plastic roads are also cheaper to manufacture and deliver. This is because the process extends the bitumen with waste that has no value and we accept local waste for free, rather than councils having to pay to dispose of the waste in landfills.

“When a MacRebur road reaches the end of its life, the road can be dredged back up, more waste plastic can be added, and the same material can be relaid. This represents a truly circular process that’s not only better for the planet, but better for our roads.”

As for the future of the use of waste plastics in roads, McCartney believes the material will play a prominent role in the industry moving forward: “Waste plastic will play a huge part in the future of road construction. Sustainability is becoming more important across all industries, and as legislations change companies and local authorities will be doing all they can to improve their environmental credentials.

“Substituting part of the bitumen binder in asphalt used to lay roads with waste plastic will dramatically reduce both carbon emissions, and the amount of waste plastic sent to landfill or incineration.

“This particular trial in New York saved over 7,331kg of CO2e in comparison to traditional asphalt.”

Going forward, McCartney and MacRebur have a keen eye on the UK’s net zero target and an expansion to wider markets. McCartney concluded: “Our ambition is to work collaboratively with local authorities across the country to create a more sustainable infrastructure designed for the future.

“If local authorities adopt our waste plastic product, highways across the country could contribute to the UK’s net zero target, whilst creating stronger, longer lasting roads.

“We also plan to continue expanding across Europe, with a particular focus on Hungary and Turkey. Whilst we continue to run trials in Turkey - contributing to the country’s Zero Waste Project, Hungary will act as our central hub in Europe, producing equipment and our additive for the continent.”