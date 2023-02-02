WIBA loans Berry vital resources for training

WIBA UK has loaned the Berry Group Technical Training Centre, a Tempro Primus C90 mould temperature controller and a Feedmax Hopper Loader for material supply. To assist the employer led training academy in delivering Level 3 Science Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeships to its employees.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

WIBA UK Area Sales Manager, Orrin Smith said: ‘I am particularly pleased to be helping Berry Group in this way since I undertook a 4-year apprenticeship in plastics processing myself. I know how important it is to learn on the best possible equipment – particularly in terms of reliability and performance.’

WIBA UK continues to support plastics processing throughout the UK: (WIBA) UK recently supplied the UK’s Polymer Training and Innovation Centre - PTIC Telford - with a SmartPlus120 injection moulding machine.

The new moulding machine was shipped and supplied by WIBA UK to the Telford facility as part of a new partnership that aims to supply the latest most energy efficient machinery to the Telford site.

Previously the Oakham site belonged to the RPC Group, whom Berry took over in July of 2019.