Wonderpol announces business expansion following move to Moss Industrial Estate

Plastics and polymer processing business, Wonderpol Ltd, has moved to Moss Industrial Estate in Leigh, unveiled a new brand and launched ambitious plans to expand its operation.

Wonderpol, formerly Plastic Raw Materials, has moved its entire operation from St. Helens in Merseyside to Leigh in Greater Manchester where it has taken occupancy of a 10,000 sq ft unit containing manufacturing, logistics and storage space, plus a large front and rear yard.

Managing director, Peter Senior, joined the business in 2003, taking over from his father, David Senior, who originally founded the business as a sole trader at Trafford Park, Manchester, in the 1990s. The business was formally incorporated in 2006.

Wonderpol supplies a wide range of thermoplastics to the masterbatch and compounding trade and also to the wider UK plastics industry. It also offers an industry leading toll-pulverising service, converting pellets into powder for its customers right across the UK.

Peter said: “Since 2015 we have been working through a huge programme of expansion and modernisation. In April this year, we moved to Moss Industrial Estate and embarked on a complete rebrand to coincide with our move to a much more modern and convenient premises.

“The name Plastic Raw Materials served us well right from the company's incorporation. However, to coincide with the move of our head office and production facility, we decided to undergo a dynamic rebrand to mark the next chapter in the company's history.

“Over the last few years, we have upgraded our existing equipment and added new, more modern and much faster machinery. The more we grew, it became obvious that we needed to upgrade our premises in order to maintain our reputation for service and flexibility.

“Our new unit is a fantastic facility with vastly improved access and logistics along with the space within which we have been able to design and install a custom plant layout and loading systems.

“But we are not stopping there. We will continue to invest and innovate to become more efficient and offer the best and most broad-ranging product and services portfolio we possibly can.”

Moss Industrial Estate is owned by family-run business, George Moss & Sons, which celebrated its centenary in 2020. The Industrial Estate is home to around 100 local businesses of varying sizes and industries.

Neill Wood, managing director of Moss Industrial Estate, said: “Wonderpol has undergone a significant transformation and we are really pleased that we have been able to support them with this growth.

“Their new unit has enabled them to transform and modernise their equipment and processes which, in turn, will enable them to continue to expand and reach new customers and markets in the future. We wish them all the best with their journey and we will continue to support them however we can along the way.”