Wrights Plastics confirmed for European Sign Expo to spearhead product launch

West Bromwich-based acrylic fabricator Wrights Plastics has confirmed its attendance at European Sign Expo in Munich this May.

The company will use the event to start the European launch of its latest display range, under its signage & display brand Mid West Displays.

The new Claralight LED display range was launched in the UK in February. The company claims the range has been developed with sustainability at its core. Where possible recycled acrylic is used in the manufacture of the display products, and the cable-mounted LED lightpocket smaller size means it uses less raw material, the company also claims a switch to 24v LED has led to a 40% reduction in power use.

To boost the Claralight ranges environmental credentials, the firm is promising to Plant a Tree for every order in a partnership with The Future Forest Company.

Sales Manager Michelle Farnsworth said: “We are incredibly excited about attending Europe’s leading signage and visual communications exhibition and showing off our NextGen LED range to potential distributors. The show’s theme this year is #NewPrespectives and our innovation-packed range will certainly provide a new perspective for any customer looking to create high-impact displays”