Veka Recycling reaches finals of national recycling awards

VEKA Recycling Ltd has reached the finals of the MRW National Recycling Awards, recognised as the most prestigious in the recycling and resource management sector, at the company’s first attempt. The firm has been shortlisted in the Recycling Facility of the Year category, for its new, state-of-the-art recycling facility in Wellingborough, that was completed after a two-year build in December 2020.

The award will be given to a ‘waste and/or recycling facility that demonstrates best practice through innovation and/or improved management’, say the organisers. The winner will be decided at a ceremony held on 10th December at The Hilton, Park Lane.

“We are obviously delighted to receive this news,” said VEKA Recycling’s managing director Simon Scholes. “Our team has worked exceptionally hard to complete our new plant, also battling against the pandemic to become fully operational on schedule. To become a finalist at The National Recycling Awards means that we have been judged by recycling professionals that fully appreciate our achievements, so this is a tremendous accolade even to get this far.”