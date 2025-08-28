Born in plastics. Built on precision. Powered by experience

Over 60 years ago, Jenco Controls and Export Ltd was founded in the plastics industry. Since then, it has grown to become among the most reputable British manufacturers of equipment serving multiple sectors.

Jenco supplies systems across the United Kingdom and overseas, continuing to grow a reputation for delivering performance without compromise. As factories become smarter and demands more precision, the Diamond Range proves that Jenco is still evolving.

The company may have been born in the plastics industry, but its outlook today is broader and bolder than ever. The Diamond Range reflects not only decades of engineering knowledge, but a deep understanding of what manufacturers need today — reliability, intelligence and adaptability.

The Diamond Range isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a complete rethink of what vacuum loading can be in a modern plastics environment. Designed, built and supported entirely in the UK, these loaders combine next-generation technology with durable, hygienic materials and user-centric controls.

Proudly British, built to go global

Jenco Controls & Export Ltd, owned by PTA UK Ltd, partnered with Frigosystem just 18 months ago. Frigosystem has become the cornerstone of PTA UK's portfolio, transforming how UK manufacturers approach cooling, process stability and energy efficiency.

As environmental responsibility becomes essential across all sectors, Frigosystem has made sustainability a core pillar of its R&D. Its systemic approach focuses on energy efficiency, operational safety and long-term reliability.

Smarter refrigerants for a greener future

A key area of innovation is the adoption of low-GWP refrigerants. While traditional refrigerants like R410A remain effective, Frigosystem is paving the way by introducing options like R454B (with 10x lower GWP), R513A and R1234ze. Each solution is carefully selected for the right balance of safety, performance, and sustainability.

Heat recovery: Free energy within reach

All refrigeration circuits generate heat during operation. Frigosystem Corema has turned this fact into a concrete savings opportunity, integrating heat recovery systems into its units that convert wasted thermal energy into a useful resource. These systems allow for:

Production of hot water up to +80°C, usable for sanitary or process applications

Recovery of up to 50% of cooling power as thermal energy

Savings of about 1 m³ of methane gas for every 8 kW of heat recovered

The result is a tangible environmental benefit combined with significant economic returns for end users.

Cooling more efficiently with natural weather

Another area where Frigosystem Corema has successfully invested is the optimisation of free-cooling, now available across its entire range of water chillers. This technology takes advantage of favorable climate conditions — cool nights, intermediate seasons, winter months — to cool process fluids without relying on compressors, which can then be throttled or turned off entirely.

The benefits include:

Reduced energy consumption

Extended machine lifespan

Lower environmental impact

Reduced operating costs

With the current increase in electricity prices, adopting free-cooling has proven extremely advantageous: in some projects, the return on investment has occurred in less than a year, with net savings in subsequent years.

Looking ahead: Sustainability in action

Frigosystem’s approach to innovation is deeply rooted in environmental responsibility. From next-generation refrigerants to integrated energy-saving systems, every solution is engineered for a more efficient, lower-impact future.

Meet Frigosystem Corema at K2025Hall 10 Stand A44 | October 8–15, 2025