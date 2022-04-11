From 2-6 May 2022, Buehler ITW Test & Measurement GmbH will open the laboratory at its new European location in Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany.

× Expand Buehler Buehler ITW Test & Measurement hosting an open house event Buehler's new European location is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for the preparation of metallographic samples and hardness testing

Located next to Stuttgart Airport and Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre, the company will be demonstrating its potential for solving specific tasks in quality assurance and materials science during its 'Open Week' event. Visitors from industry, research and academia are invited to experience cutting-edge technology for the preparation of metallographic samples and observe the latest generation of hardness testers in practical use.

Visitors are also invited to bring their own material samples to find out, through the expertise of Buehler's specialists, which preparation technique is the most appropriate for their applications.

Dr Lutz Werner, Business Unit Manager for EMEA of Buehler ITW Test & Measurement, said: "An added plus for visitors is the fact that the international Control trade fair will take place simultaneously in the nearby Trade Fair Centre. Thus, they can attend both events with hardly any additional travel expense." Buehler itself will not be represented at Control this year. Werner explained: "Even in view of the general trend towards opening, it is not really clear how and to what extent an international trade fair can take place. For this reason, we have decided to offer our customers a more personal experience in a controlled environment. Our 'Open Week' will be the ideal framework for this and provide ample opportunities, as we can discuss demanding tasks there on an individual basis in a manageable setting."

Participants can register their interest and preferred date and time of visit. Buehler will subsidise transfer from Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre, Stuttgart Airport or the city centre. The German 3G rule will apply (i.e. all visitors must be vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative). Covid-19 tests for self-testing will be offered on site free of charge.