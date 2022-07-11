Case study: Wittmann blenders make material difference for complex auto project at Linecross Composites

Background:

Wittmann Battenfeld UK has been working alongside Staffordshire-based Linecross Composites for approximately seven years, supplying a variety of polymer drying and materials delivery equipment. At the Linecross site, a Wittmann DryMax series, Wittmann Feedmax Hopper Loaders and Wittmann Tempro Mould Temperature Controllers have been established for the duration of this time.

The Linecross Group is comprised of two manufacturing facilities – Linecross Rutland and Linecross Composite, Cannock. The Linecross Group can deploy a mix of plastics processes for its international clients, including vacuum and thermoforming, compression moulding, injection moulding, polyurethane composite work and complex assembly and sequence supply. Both sites employ 260 skilled professionals who deliver solutions for the company’s international client base.

The requirement:

As part of a new tooling programme for one of its automotive customers, Linecross identified a requirement for additive blending equipment giving accuracy and flexibility. The project uses a mix of highly sensitive polymers, wherein extreme accuracy in weighing, dosing and blending is required before moulding.

The solution:

Linecross made the decision to purchase two Wittmann Gravimax G34 polymer blenders. The Gravimax blenders come in a variety of configurations and sizes that deliver output from laboratory scale to thousands of kilos per hour. The Gravimax can meter and mix up to eight ingredients in a single batch, and include precision metering valves, interchangeable steel hoppers and a controller.

Wittmann’s RTLS technology deploys two weighing cells which are continuously active throughout the entire weighing cycle in real time, which, the firm says, leads to micro-based precision and high quality parts.

Wittmann Battenfeld UK’s Joint Managing Director Daniel Williams said: “We are delighted that Wittmann’s materials handling expertise has become so entrusted by Linecross so as to ensure the success of this important and complex project.

“Our doors are always open to discuss needs and projects in relation to effective and cost-saving use of polymer material – in drying, conveying, blending or in mould temperature control.”