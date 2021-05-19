Conair Group: In control

Every three years since 1963, US-based auxiliary equipment producer for plastics processing Conair Group anticipates putting on a big show at NPE in Orlando, Florida. This year, however, the group has had to adapt to the challenges preventing everyone from attending such events, so the experts hosted a digital press conference to show and tell their latest Industry 4.0-based innovations. EPPM was there.

“Had there been an NPE 2021,” began VP Sales and Marketing Sam Rajkovich, “the theme of the Conair booth would have been centred around the word ‘control’. Three years ago, we introduced our SmartServices cloud-based Industry 4.0 solution for central monitoring and control of auxiliary equipment.”

The company has made what Rajkovich described as “great strides” in implementing that technology, and one such control initiative is now in effect: Conair has introduced a common control platform and user interface in several products. This will be applied to all Conair equipment that relies on POC-based controls. This common or universal control gives users consistency regardless of the type of machine they're operating. It was first implemented in the new SmartFLX material handling control, which was introduced in January and is now available on Conair’s blenders and temperature control units (TCUs), with dryers becoming available later this year and chillers and other equipment to follow.

Control 4.0

Two other systems, wave conveying and a new RFID-proofed resin selection system, are also controlled through the SmartFLX platform. To explain why this is significant, Matt Shope, Conair’s Director of Engineering, said: “No one else in the industry has attempted to do this, so why did Conair need a common or universal control? We're getting a lot of feedback from our customers that employee turnover was a major issue and the training required to get employees up to speed on new equipment was really hampering them. Managing change in control technologies was a real challenge for everyone, including Conair, and moving to a common platform minimises the risk and effort required. We've heard from a lot of our customers and industry partners that they're ready to embrace Industry 4.0 and are looking for easier solutions.”

Developing this common control platform was a major project for the Conair engineering team, taking almost two years to complete. The two major components to this project are the HMI design, or user interface, and the hardware piece, that is the POC, the touch screen itself, and all the associated input/output (I/O) and communications. “Some of our goals when we were designing the new HMI were that we wanted to make it more intuitive,” Shope continued. “We wanted to have a common user experience to help our customers reduce training time and increase operator efficiency, and we wanted to make the most important information in settings visible immediately, that is as soon as the user walks up to the machine. To accomplish that, we worked with an industrial design firm to create a new controls architecture from the ground up.”

There followed a series of consultations with customers, salespeople, service partners, engineers, and all key stakeholders. Once their requirements were understood, many iterations that determine the final HMI design guide were prototyped. Among the key considerations was that of user interface best practises such as button size and text size across the different display sizes. For Conair, these range from 4.3 to 15 inches because blender controls, for example, need to display more information than the HMI on a TCU. Conair engineers, led by Shope, essentially came up with a common place for all the different elements so that they are interchangeable across all display sizes and equipment types.

European connection

The hardware-related challenges were met by working alongside Austria-based automation specialist B&R Automation to integrate its fully scalable, flexible hardware portfolio, and to enable the machine application and the performance of the machine to determine the exact hardware it needs. All the I/O are interchangeable and uses the same software platform to program, further minimising the risk that comes with implementing new technologies and protocols.

It’s all with the aim of streamlining process control, as Shope concluded: “It streamlines service, streamlines spare parts, maintenance, and our service people only have to learn one control platform to allow them to solve problems.”

In short, it has now become easier to connect to Conair SmartServices, which enables powerful reporting monitoring and remote control.

Continuing with the theme of control, specifically in the domain of equipment monitoring and remote-control systems, including the plastics industry's drive to embrace industry 4.0, SmartServices Project Leader Alan Landers introduced four additional enhancements to the SmartServices web-based platform.