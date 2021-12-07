Emballator Mellerud is now installing one of Scandinavia's largest blow moulding machines for the production of four- and five-litre cans.

Emballator Mellerud Emballator Mellerud invests in increased production capacity

CEO Joakim Johannesson said: “The demand is great, and we are making this investment to be able to grow with both our existing and our new customers.”

The new blow moulding machine has a capacity of four plus four cans and will double the capacity compared to the machines that are in production today. It will not replace existing production solutions and means a significant increase in capacity.

Johannesson added: “This is a natural step in our growth journey together with our customers – an investment that will increase our competitiveness.” The machine will be one of the largest in the Scandinavian market.

With the new machine, production will be both efficient and environmentally friendly.

“As the machine is electric and not hydraulic, we will save electricity, which is a great advantage from a sustainability perspective. Something that is prioritized by both us and our customers.”