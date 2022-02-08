Engel UK to represent temp control group HB Therm in the UK

MD ‘delighted to be approached’ by Swiss firm

× Expand From left to right: Wayne Ball, Engel UK, Achim Franken, HB Therm, Nigel Baker, Engel UK

Temperature Control equipment manufacturer HB Therm says it has chosen to appoint injection moulding machinery manufacturer Engel UK to represent its products in the UK and Ireland markets.

Engel UK managing director Nigel Baker said: “I was delighted to be approached by HB Therm with this proposition, as I have worked with the company in the past and of course, they already work with Engel in Finland and Mexico.”

HB Therm are a good match for Engel as both companies have a reputation for developing and producing innovative products which benefit the moulding sector, in particular manufacturers working in the technical and medical areas.

Baker continued: “It’s been a great year for Engel UK with results 25% above plan and we are optimistic that this growth will continue”.