Eurochiller balances productivity and energy use at Interplas 2026

Eurochiller UK, part of Atlas Copco’s Process Cooling Solutions division, will use Interplas 2026 to demonstrate how advanced process cooling technologies can help UK plastics manufacturers improve efficiency, stabilise production and reduce operating costs.

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Central to the display on Stand J80 (Hall 10) will be the latest GCevo process chiller, from Eurochiller’s flagship range, that combines high energy efficiency with flexible installation; making it suitable for a wide range of plastics processing applications, from extrusion to injection moulding.

The GCevo range uses R32 refrigerant to reduce environmental impact through a lower Global Warming Potential, while maintaining high levels of cooling performance. Built for industrial environments, GCevo chillers incorporate scroll compressors and electronic expansion valves to support efficient, stable operation, alongside integrated connectivity for monitoring and control. The units are designed for straightforward installation, including plug-and-play outdoor configurations, helping simplify deployment while supporting long-term reliability and ease of maintenance.

Interplas 2026 comes at a time when UK plastics manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve productivity while managing energy use. “Process cooling has a direct impact on both product quality and productivity in plastics manufacturing,” said Chris Ferriday, Business Line Manager for Process Cooling Solutions at Atlas Copco. “By improving control over temperature and system performance, manufacturers can stabilise their processes, reduce energy use and increase throughput. At Interplas, we want to show how newer cooling technologies can support these outcomes in a practical way.”

Alongside the GCevo, visitors will also be able to explore the tBOX all-in-one thermochiller, which integrates refrigeration, pumping and temperature control into a single modular unit. By consolidating multiple functions into one system, tBOX offers a space-efficient solution for manufacturers working within constrained production environments, while simplifying installation and operation.

The stand will also feature the BRA+ process air cooling system, which uses chilled water to deliver stable and efficient air cooling for plastics processing applications. This is particularly relevant for processes where consistent air temperature is critical to maintaining product quality, helping reduce variation while supporting higher productivity.

In addition to these technologies, Atlas Copco will highlight its approach to free cooling, which uses low ambient temperatures to cool process water with reduced reliance on mechanical refrigeration. In UK conditions, this can significantly reduce compressor run time for much of the year, lowering energy consumption and operating costs while also reducing wear on critical components.

Service and lifecycle support will also form part of the discussion, including system assessments to identify inefficiencies in existing installations and CoolCare service plans that extend warranty coverage while supporting predictive maintenance and long-term reliability.

Interplas 2026 takes place at the NEC Birmingham from 2–4 June, bringing together suppliers and manufacturers from across the plastics industry. To learn more about Eurochiller UK’s process cooling solutions and its presence at Interplas, visit: https://hubs.li/Q04dSfJG0