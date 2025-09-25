Ferlin launches SonicDry: The world’s first ultrasonic dryer for the plastics industry

At the upcoming K-show in Düsseldorf, Ferlin Plastics Automation will unveil a true world premiere: SonicDry, the first ultrasonic dryer specifically developed for the plastics processing industry.

× Expand Ferlin

This new dryer marks a breakthrough in drying technology, featuring a patented process that is faster, more energy-efficient, and more reliable than traditional systems.

Developed in close collaboration with the University of Twente, SonicDry integrates cutting-edge ultrasonic technology as well as AI and photonics to deliver future-ready performance. Moisture is loosened directly from the polymer structure and immediately removed by dry air, eliminating the need for a regeneration cycle and minimising energy waste.

SonicDry is designed for performance and ease of use. The intuitive interface is inspired by Ferlin One, and the dryer includes Predictive Maintenance System (PMS) and Statistical Production Control (SPC) for maximum uptime and transparency.

The entire development and production process took place in the Netherlands, with local suppliers playing a key role in the manufacturing of critical components—delivering affordable high-tech innovation made in Holland.

Key benefits of SonicDry:

Patented ultrasonic drying technology

Up to 50 percent lower energy consumption

Ideal for biopolymers due to low drying temperatures

Minimal maintenance due to robust, high-quality components

Predictive Maintenance System and Statistical Production Control

Full stainless-steel construction and built-in safety systems

High connectivity and FerlinBridge compatibility

Visitors to the K-show can experience SonicDry live at booth B46 in hall 10.