Future-proof production in focus: Labotek at K 2025

At K 2025, Labotek will unveil energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions for plastics processing. Highlights include advanced drying and control systems, External Heat Recovery (EHR) and digital tools for process optimisation.

Managing Directors Thomas Ringheim and Lukas Pawelczyk emphasise that Labotek’s technologies are designed to reduce energy consumption and operating costs while ensuring transparency and traceability through the Labo-Net control system.

In collaboration with Movacolor, Labotek will introduce the MDS Balance Drydose – a compact unit that combines efficient material drying with precise additive dosing. This innovation addresses rising demands for bio-based and high-performance plastics by drying additives directly at the machine feed, eliminating the need for separate drying units. The result is improved product quality, reduced scrap and enhanced production efficiency.

Labotek is also supporting the circular economy by enabling efficient bottle-to-bottle recycling. With only 10–20% of the 500–600 billion PET bottles produced annually being recycled, crystallisation is critical. The company’s new continuous PET crystallisation system transforms amorphous PET flakes into heat-resistant material suitable for thermal drying and reprocessing.

In terms of waste heat, Labotek will present its External Heat Recovery (EHR) system. This captures waste heat from external sources like compressor cooling systems and channels it into drying processes via air-to-water heat exchangers. It can yield electricity savings of up to 85%, significantly cutting CO₂ emissions and operating costs. EHR integrates with Labotek dryers via PLC or Labo-Net and can also function as a stand-alone, manufacturer-independent unit.

Labotek’s innovative drying solutions will be on display throughout the show. These include the new Compressed Air Dryer (LCD) and the Gravi-Dryer. The former is tailored for smaller-scale needs, such as injection moulding. Available in 5- and 15-liter volumes, it offers energy efficiency below the break-even threshold for compressed air use. The LCD features user-friendly microprocessor controls, adjustable airflow and over-drying protection. A new Android app enables intuitive, mobile configuration.

The latter is part of Labotek’s DFD series dry air systems, paired with Gravi-Dryer bins to deliver stable, material-specific drying with minimal energy input. Gravimetric control adjusts drying time based on actual throughput, preventing over- or under-drying. Individual airflow control and frequency-regulated blowers further enhance efficiency. Full process documentation via Labo-Net supports modern quality management standards.

Finally, Labotek’s new control concept will also take centre stage at K. This simplifies setup and expansion across DFD, DH, SVS and EHR modules. A central 10-inch touch panel manages up to 14 units, each with its own 7-inch panel, connected via ProfiNet. Load cells beneath drying hoppers provide weight data, and SVRs are integrated through dedicated control units. The system’s modularity allows seamless expansion, with full compatibility to Labo-Net, which can manage up to three DFDs, five SVS stations and 40 DH bins.