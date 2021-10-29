Handling the challenges

Germany-based ancillary equipment specialist Woywod Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH & Co. has launched a virtual showroom for its PLASTICOLOR range of materials handling solutions. EPPM approached Sales Manager René Günther to learn more.

What were the decisive factors that led Woywod to inaugurate a virtual showroom?

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, participation in international face-to-face trade fairs was either hindered or otherwise cancelled. A virtual room for the presentation of products and devices suddenly became, of course, an incredible alternative opportunity.

Even after the pandemic, we will still strive to offer our customers and partners a tool with which they can always find out more about the Woywod product range, no matter where they are in the world. Our new online showroom offers this opportunity, and it is always open.

What can your existing and potential customers learn from it?

The innovative thing about the showroom is, of course, the numerous information points within the exhibit, with information that has never existed before in this form. The many videos and pictures also have great added value. Everyone is invited to book an appointment for a guided tour, as well as receive great advice online.

What kind of materials handling machinery is on display?

In the showroom we present numerous devices and systems that we offer our customers in the area of dosing and mixing as a solution. That is, dosing units, volumetric and gravimetric mixing stations, customer-specific products, hopper loaders, dryers and many accessories – all are available to view for free.

How do these products help converters improve manufacturing processes? Particularly in terms of productivity, quality, efficiency and sustainability?

With the PLASTICOLOR system, we offer a completely modular principle. The individual components are designed so that they can be easily combined to create a customised system. This makes it possible to create efficient and scalable systems that are precisely tailored to our customers' needs.

The products of Woywod are synonymous with precision, quality, longevity and an optimal cost-benefit ratio. They are used by plastics processors and manufacturers of high-quality extrusion and injection moulding machines worldwide.

Does this new virtual showroom mean the end for Woywod’s presence at conventional in-person trade fairs, and if not, at which trade fairs can we expect to see Woywod’s range of ancillary equipment live?

No, we want to continue to provide our customers with personal advice and support at trade fairs where you can see, touch and explore our products. We have already registered for Chinaplas 2022 in Shanghai, and Wire 2022 and K 2022 in Düsseldorf. The planning and preparations have begun and we are looking forward to welcoming all visitors.