High-capacity rotary batch mixer resists abrasion

A new Munson Rotary Batch Mixer model 700-THCX-600-MSL blends abrasive materials in six to eight minutes with total uniformity and little to no shear, degradation or heat.

Constructed of carbon steel, the mixer is intended for demanding applications including concrete premix, ceramics, powdered metals, fertilisers, plastics and catalysts.

It has a useable batch capacity of 17 cubic metres and achieves uniformity with equal efficiency from 100% to 15% of rated capacity, regardless of disparities in the bulk densities, particle sizes or flow characteristics of batch ingredients.

Its horizontal rotating vessel contains proprietary mixing flights with replaceable wear liners made of abrasion-resistant steel that tumble, turn, cut and fold material gently, preventing degradation and imparting minimal energy to the batch. The flights also direct the material toward and through a stationary, pneumatically actuated plug gate valve for total discharge, eliminating residual that would otherwise be wasted or require manual removal prior to cleaning.

The rotating drum, powered by dual 45 kW drives, is supported at each end by two oversized trunnion rings that ride on heavy-duty alloy roller assemblies, providing long life with minimal maintenance. The design eliminates the need for an internal shaft with seals contacting material. To contain dust, the machine has one seal at the inlet, which is mounted externally to allow rapid, inexpensive replacement, according to the company.

Twin doors on opposing sides of the mixing vessel and a sliding intake chute provide unobstructed access to the interior, intake spout and seal area for cleaning and visual inspection of all material contact surfaces.

A stationary inlet and outlet at opposite ends of the vessel allow hard connections to upstream and downstream conveyors, process/packaging equipment or storage vessels.