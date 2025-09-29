High-quality training matters Q&A 1: SISE Spotlight

SISE’s journey in the plastics industry started in 1971, and its mission has not changed: to provide innovative and comprehensive Industry 4.0 solutions. This is why its partnership with the Polymer Training & Innovation Centre is so important.

× Expand SISE

What machines did SISE install at the Polymer Training & Innovation Centre, and what are their specifications?

At the Polymer Training & Innovation Centre, SISE showcased the MV3 hot runner controller and mould temperature controller, Etherm.

The former offers 2 to 336 heating zones, with the units being suited to moulds of any size and cavitation. They can be manufactured on request. All SISE’s hot runner systems use a high-performance, permanent self-tuning software, which continually recalculates the optimum conditions for each zone and responds instantly to any temperature change throughout the process.

SISE’s mould temperature controller, Etherm, is widely renowned for its robustness and quality. It can control temperatures from 90°C to 180°C; if higher, the company can produce and supply oil heaters. The new advanced touchscreen for better options integration, like OPCUA, are compatible with any IMM brand.

What can trainees expect to learn from these machines?

Thanks to the user-friendly interface, trainees can quickly learn how to operate controllers and understand the importance of temperature control in injection moulding. They’ll also be able to monitor the process and anticipate any deviations.

What has been your motivation to support this programme?

SISE has always worked alongside schools, testing and training centers, and universities and research centers (European research programmes, for instance) to promote the plastic industry. The company was founded, and still sits at the heart of the plastic valley in France, so encouraging new talents into the sector is in its DNA.

What do you hope to achieve through it?

We want to ensure that trainees work and learn using state-of-the-art equipment. We hope that those who have used our machinery during the programme will be able to understand advanced features and how to implement safeguards to monitor the process.