Husky launches new second-generation control algorithm that elevates performance of Altanium mould controller

Husky Technologies has announced the launch of a second-generation control algorithm for its line of Altanium mould controllers. The Advanced Reasoning Technology (ART 2.0) software delivers greater speed, accuracy, precision, and repeatability compared to today’s existing temperature control systems.

ART 2.0 incorporates advanced auto-tuning and heat-up strategies which deliver higher out-of-the-box performance. It consistently delivers high accuracy and control precision, significantly reducing variability in the moulding process shot-after-shot and mould-after-mould. Test results show that ART 2.0 delivers up to 42 per cent faster heat-up times with 30 per cent less energy use.

Aurelien Bastien, Husky’s President of Hot Runners, Controllers & Medical, said: “The all-new tuning and control solution enhances performance while increasing productivity and significantly impacting a moulder’s bottom line.”

ART 2.0 includes two complementary heating solutions that upgrade Husky’s original ART Classic control solution. The primary heating strategy is UniStart which offers uniform and homogeneous heating while promoting even thermal expansion of components in the hot runner. UniStart distinguishes itself by finding the right balance between applying full power to the slowest heating zone and controlling overshoot to minimise heat-up and stabilisation time.

A complement to UniStart is AltaStart, a patent pending advanced algorithm which staggers heating so that all zones reach process temperature simultaneously. AltaStart also reduces energy consumption by bringing the fastest responding zones, such as the tips, to temperature last.

The ART 2.0 system has more available tuning choices to deliver high level control. It uses individually adjustable P, I, and D values for selection during the auto-tuning routine, increasing the chances of arriving at an optimal result by limiting any gaps that a zone may fall into using the one-parameter method.

Bastien added: “Based on the benchmark testing, we start making good parts sooner than conventional control systems. We achieve a faster payback because we produce more parts in a shorter period of time.”

An expert operator achieved a 64 per cent increase in productivity based on understanding the steps to execute adjustments and the number of button presses to complete the steps versus competitive technologies.