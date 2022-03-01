ICS Cool Energy has announced that it is expanding and increasing its investment in its rental fleet in Europe, strengthening its commitment to keeping the industry running by offering customers access to proven, reliable and efficient cooling and heating solutions.

× Expand ICS Cool Energy ICS Cool Energy invests and expands rental cooling and heating fleet in Europe

ICS Cool Energy expects to see its rental fleet grow by over 20 per cent in 2022 compared to the 2019 baseline. In 2022, ICS Cool Energy plans to add significantly more chillers, cold stores and portable cooling and heating units to its rental fleet. ICS Cool Energy will also expand its holding stock of i-Chiller units, which is specifically built to cope with the rigours of manufacturing and critical processes, for fast equipment sales deliveries.

The growing hire fleet will be mainly stored in the expanded central depot in Southampton, UK, backed up by depots in Bradford, as well as those in Germany, the Netherlands and France.

Dave Palmer, General Manager for UK and Ireland, said: “Today, we have grown our chiller hire fleet to over 500MW at our customer’s disposal. Our equipment capabilities and expertise enable us to quickly respond to any customers’ temporary cooling and heating needs within their process, critical or comfort applications … In light of the recent supply chain pressures, by growing our rental fleet, our capabilities and our stock of units, we can help our customers relieve these pressures and keep their operations and the industry running.”

ICS Cool Energy solutions are available for short- or long-term hire, as well as part of the FLEX Membership, long-term exchange programme. As part of the flexible package, customers can receive the equipment, preventive and 24/7 emergency maintenance, replacements and upgrades for an all-inclusive monthly rate, enabling them to transform their process temperature control system from a fixed asset into a dynamic solution.