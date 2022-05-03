MAAG to demonstrate 'green' melt filtration and pelletisation at Greenplast

At Greenplast in Milan this week, MAAG Group is showcasing integrated solutions for polymer processing that benefits the recycling process (Hall 14, Booth 31).

MAAG Group MAAG Group at Greenplast 2022 MAAG ETTLINGER ERF 350

MAAG ETTLINGER’s ERF 350, a high-performance melt filter for heavily contaminated polymer feedstock, is self-cleaning with a rotating, perforated drum, through which there is a continuous flow of melt from the outside inwards. A scraper removes contaminants which are then fed into the discharge system, enabling fully automatic functioning without disruption, resulting in reliable melt filtration, ultra-low melt losses, and good mixing and homogenisation.

Also on display is MAAG’s underwater pelletising system, the PEARLO 350 EAC, which is designed for high throughputs (18,000kg/h) of Virgin Polymer production. The cutting blade design and optimum water and material flow conditions within the chamber provide ideal and homogeneous cooling effects and outstanding pellet quality. Another design feature includes the cutting blade advance system, which enables axial movement of the cutter shaft. This results in a precise blade advance as well as a regrinding of the blades during production.

For applications such as the pelletising of base polymers, recycling products, processing highly filled compounds or ETPs at different pellet lengths from micro to LGF, the PRIMO Plus Flex, also on display, is customer favourite due to its reliability in the dry cut strand pelletising process.

All MAAG Group extrex gear pumps in the x6 class design have been re-engineered with modified components. Specially developed gear teeth with low compression enable very high pressures to be achieved with low shear rates, resulting in a further increase in product quality, volumetric efficiency, and production consistency.

Additionally, and bringing its Industry 4.0 capabilities to Greenplast, MAAG is highlighting the MAAG Brain stand-alone monitoring system, which has been developed to monitor pumps and ensure maximum efficiency.